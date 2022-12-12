Rain Arrives Tuesday, Cold Air Holds Off Until Late Week

First Alert Weather:

Dry Tonight

Widespread showers Tuesday, especially afternoon & evening

Winter-like cold Friday and this weekend

Expect a dry night, but rain is on the way for Tuesday. Tomorrow some warm air will move in ahead of the afternoon cold front. Highs will sit in the low 50s but it will be a slow climb with most of the day in the 40s and rising temperatures during the evening. We’ll have showers present for the afternoon. Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue through the evening.

It remains mild Wednesday and there is a chance for some showers in the afternoon near and east of St. Louis mainly. This is the cold air arriving and it will turn colder Wednesday night into Thursday.

The cold air will dominate through next week with several days of highs in the 30s.

