Quiet Start to Work-Week, But Rain & Colder Weather on the Way
First Alert Weather:
- Dry & Quiet Monday
- Soggy Tuesday
- MUCH Colder by Next Weekend
Monday will be a bit warmer with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to lower 50s area-wide. Stubborn clouds will hang around, but sunshine will occasionally poke through.
Tuesday will start on a dry note, but rain will slowly move in from the west in the mid-day and afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but severe storms aren’t a concern for us as of now. The severe storm potential for is focused well to our south. If that changes, we will alert you.
After a stray sprinkle or two Wednesday, much colder air will dip into our region from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. There is even a slight chance of snow north of St. Louis on Friday. Right now, travel impacts look to be minimal, if any. We’ll keep you posted!
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.