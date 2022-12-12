Quiet Start to Work-Week, But Rain & Colder Weather on the Way

First Alert Weather:

Dry & Quiet Monday

Soggy Tuesday

MUCH Colder by Next Weekend

Monday will be a bit warmer with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to lower 50s area-wide. Stubborn clouds will hang around, but sunshine will occasionally poke through.

Tuesday will start on a dry note, but rain will slowly move in from the west in the mid-day and afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but severe storms aren’t a concern for us as of now. The severe storm potential for is focused well to our south. If that changes, we will alert you.

After a stray sprinkle or two Wednesday, much colder air will dip into our region from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. There is even a slight chance of snow north of St. Louis on Friday. Right now, travel impacts look to be minimal, if any. We’ll keep you posted!

