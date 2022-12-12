Quiet Start to Work-Week, But Rain & Colder Weather on the Way

We’ll warm steadily under the layer of clouds, with highs reaching the upper 40s today.
By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Dry & Quiet Monday
  • Soggy Tuesday
  • MUCH Colder by Next Weekend

Monday will be a bit warmer with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to lower 50s area-wide. Stubborn clouds will hang around, but sunshine will occasionally poke through.

Tuesday will start on a dry note, but rain will slowly move in from the west in the mid-day and afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but severe storms aren’t a concern for us as of now. The severe storm potential for is focused well to our south. If that changes, we will alert you.

After a stray sprinkle or two Wednesday, much colder air will dip into our region from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. There is even a slight chance of snow north of St. Louis on Friday. Right now, travel impacts look to be minimal, if any. We’ll keep you posted!

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We’ll warm steadily under the layer of clouds, with highs reaching the upper 40s today.
Mainly overcast today with mild air
Fog Early Sunday Morning
Fog Early Sunday Morning
Fog Early Sunday Morning
Fog Early Sunday Morning
7 Day forecast
Light Rain Saturday, More Rain South