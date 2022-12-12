Police investigate overnight shooting near Missouri Botanical Garden

SLMPD says the shooting was called in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue near the Missouri Botanical Garden just after 1 a.m.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot twice in south St. Louis Monday, Dec. 12.

SLMPD says the shooting was called in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue near the Missouri Botanical Garden just after 1 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in his stomach and shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in serious, but stable, condition.

Police are currently investigating this incident and trying to determine whether this was an attempted carjacking. More details will be released once they are received.

