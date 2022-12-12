Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. On Aug. 4, 2021, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase. Now, his family said they’re ready for justice heading into his bench trial.

“I miss him texting me saying, ‘What did you make for dinner tonight?’ So that could run in like a drive-thru. I miss him asking me if I happened to make grilled chicken because it was his favorite, or if I’d bring him a drink to work,” Tammy Pierce recalled.

It’s everyday interactions that Officer Pierce’s mother, Tammy, said she misses most. Officer Pierce worked multiple jobs including running his own first responder equipment business, volunteering at their local fire department and most recently, a police officer for Brooklyn.

“He was all over. He assisted in many departments, police, and fire, all across Illinois,” Tammy Pierce said.

It was the early morning of Aug. 4 when Officer Pierce was working his usual overnight shift. A call came out for a suspect running from police, heading over the river, toward St. Louis. Police said Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley bridge when the suspect hit and killed him.

“We come over here and every time we do, it breaks us again. It’s like reliving it all over again, it’s stressful,” Tammy Pierce said.

Caleb Campbell is charged with first-degree murder and other felonies surrounding Officer Pierce’s death. He was 22 at the time of his arrest. He’s been in jail ever since and plans to represent himself in his own trial.

“Right now, my main concern is justice for Brian, and I have all the faith in the world in this county, in this judicial system, and I know they will not let this go undone,” Tammy Pierce explained.

The Pierce family said they want to see Campbell convicted and sentenced to life in prison, without parole.

“He will be getting to see family members, even if it be during visitation. We see our son in a cemetery,” Tammy Pierce said.

Campbell’s trial starts Monday at 9 a.m. in Madison County.

