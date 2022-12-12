Package Thieves in Clayton Remain Unidentified

Call (314)-645-3000 with any information
By Isaac Golden
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton County Police are asking for assistance in identifying two individuals who are connected to recent package thefts.

On December 2nd, a male suspect (shown above) stole packages from homes in the Davis Place Neighborhood. The man fled the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan, being driven by a white woman. The vehicle in question appears to have a damaged front bumper and a Missouri temporary license tag. These individuals have been linked to other thefts that occurred in University City and St. Louis City, and possibly even St. Charles, Ladue, and Kirkwood.

Anyone with information related to these investigations is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department at (314)-645-3000

