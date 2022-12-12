Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11.

Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Harrison Henderson, died on the scene from his injuries. He would have turned 26 in January.

