Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on U.S. 65.

According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. 65 just south of Fair Grove.

A van was driving south in the northbound lanes when it hit the state trooper head-on damaging the front driver’s side. MSHP says estimated damages to the patrol car will cost around $35,000.

Suspected intoxicated driver traveling southbound in the northbound lane of US 65, north of Springfield, collided with a trooper early this morning. Trooper escaped serious injury. Driver taken into custody. #dontdrinkanddrive. pic.twitter.com/Bk1DKpspTT — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) December 12, 2022

The driver of the van, from Fair Grove, had minor injuries and was not wearing a safety device. A tweet from MSHP Troop D says the driver is suspected of having been intoxicated and has been taken into custody.

