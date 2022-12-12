Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend.

Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

According to police, there is no immediate threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

