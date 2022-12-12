Man shot, killed in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood Monday morning

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting Monday morning in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

According to SLMPD, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. A homicide unit was requested by police.

News 4 will update this story once new information has been received.

