Man shot after car-clouting confrontation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton on Sunday around 8 p.m.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe that the man was shot after confronting multiple people he believed to be car-clouting suspects.

The man was grazed by a bullet and was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

It’s believed the suspects drove away toward Old Sugar Creek in a dark-colored sedan. They are not in custody, but police said they don’t appear to be an immediate danger to anyone in the area.

