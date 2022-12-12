Man shot after car-clouting confrontation

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton on Sunday around 8 p.m.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe that the man was shot after confronting multiple people he believed to be car-clouting suspects.

The man was grazed by a bullet and was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

It’s believed the suspects drove away toward Old Sugar Creek in a dark-colored sedan. They are not in custody, but police said they don’t appear to be an immediate danger to anyone in the area.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
‘Truth is gonna find a way:’ Lamar Johnson hopeful for Monday’s hearing
‘Truth is gonna find a way:’ Lamar Johnson hopeful for Monday’s hearing
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary