Man killed in single vehicle crash in Hillsboro

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 66-year-old man died after hitting a rock bluff while driving in Hillsboro Saturday around 7 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an incident report that Dennis W. Pruitte was driving north on Hardin Road approaching Route V when he drove off the roadway and hit a bluff head-on. Pruitte was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was released.

