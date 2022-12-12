Man killed in single vehicle crash in Hillsboro

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 66-year-old man died after hitting a rock bluff while driving in Hillsboro Saturday around 7 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an incident report that Dennis W. Pruitte was driving north on Hardin Road approaching Route V when he drove off the roadway and hit a bluff head-on. Pruitte was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
Two-story house fire in North City
Two-story house fire in North City
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
Two-story house fire in North City
Two-story house fire in North City