ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A suspect was taken into custody.

