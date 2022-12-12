Episode 213: Simply Delicious & 4 Hens

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 2022 has been a huge year for chef Brandi Artis. She’s opened two restaurants and is planning a third one, and it’s all thanks to the incredible welcome from the St. Louis community.

Brandi hails from Kansas City, where she started her cooking journey. The journey took her to Chicago and eventually brought her to St. Louis.

Her passion is breakfast and brunch. That’s what you’ll find as the focus of her restaurant Simply Delicious in Downtown. But she started at the City Foundry with 4 Hens Creole Kitchen.

Her goal is to take those savory, comforting dishes you love but put a slightly healthy spin on them. We sat down at her downtown restaurant to talk about food, family and plans for the future.

