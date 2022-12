ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are asking for help to solve the killing of a woman in South City.

Police found the 23-year-old victim just after midnight in an alley near South Broadway and Loughborough.

She died at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers can be contacted at 1-866-371-8477.

