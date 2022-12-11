St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen discussed potentially raising alderperson’s salary by tens of thousands of dollars.

Saturday, the board’s Personnel and Administration Committee discussed a bill raising the pay of aldermen from roughly $37,000 to $72,000.

St. Louis alderwoman Carol Howard sponsored the bill. Howard and other members expressed openness to a smaller increase.

“It’s probably low for people who are pursuing this as a career,” Howard said Saturday.

Alderpersons in support of the raise discussed how the ward map will shrink from 28 to 14 wards, giving alderpersons more residents. Alderpersons against the bill argued that alderpersons decades ago served more constituents when the city had a higher population.

“I am absolutely opposed to any pay increase. If you don’t like the money, if you don’t like the job, you don’t have to take it,” said St. Louis alderman Joe Vaccaro. “The pay isn’t what you want, then don’t do it.”

Some members agreed with Vaccaro in not raising pay. Vaccaro sponsored his own bill in response to the bill raising aldermen pay. Vaccaro’s bill gives voters the option to determine if the role of an alderperson should be defined as a full-time job. Currently, it’s defined as a part-time job.

“If you want full-time pay, make it a full-time job,” he said.

“We have so many other things in the City of St. Louis that need to be taken care of,” St. Louis resident Lori Crawford said during Saturday’s meeting. “This is so irresponsible for you to even suggest you deserve a $70,000 a year salary.”

“I think you all have been woefully underpaid for a very long time,” said Ward 15 committeewoman Carissa Gilman Hernandez.

The Board of Alderman can pass a pay raise as early as January 2023. If Vaccaro’s bill defining the job as a full-time job is passed by the board, it would appear on ballots in March 2023.

