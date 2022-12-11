Man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood Saturday

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in a home in the 5900 block of Romaine Place in north St. Louis Saturday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found Aaron Gordon Jr. after 1 p.m. in the house. A witness told police they saw Gordon walk into the residence and heard gunshots a short time later. Gordon had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been announced in the case. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homicide investigation graphic
Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
Two-story house fire in North City
Two-story house fire in North City
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary