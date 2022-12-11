Man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in a home in the 5900 block of Romaine Place in north St. Louis Saturday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found Aaron Gordon Jr. after 1 p.m. in the house. A witness told police they saw Gordon walk into the residence and heard gunshots a short time later. Gordon had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been announced in the case. No other information has been released.

