Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say in an initial report whether the assault case was connected to the man’s homicide. No other information has been released.

There have been 186 homicides in St. Louis City in 2022. There were 200 in 2021, 263 in 2020, 194 in 2019, and 186 in 2018.

