Columbia, S.C., Deputy Chief drops out of bid for next SLMPD chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS, KMOV) - The Columbia, South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief, Melron Kelly, has withdrawn his name from the race to become chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

WIS-TV reports that officials in contact with Kelly said that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.

“It was a privilege and excellent learning experience, but the time is not right,” Kelly said.

Kelly was one of the finalists for the position as well as former Norfolk, Virginia, Chief Larry Boone; interim St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack; and Wilmington, Delaware, Police Chief Robert Tracy. News 4 reached out to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office Sunday for comment on Kelly’s decision to withdraw his name.

Kelly has served in law enforcement for the Columbia community since 1999.

