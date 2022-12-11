Mainly overcast today with mild air

First Alert Weather:

Cloudy skies and chilly temps remain

A mild day on Monday

Next rain hits Tuesday, some storms possible too

A layer of clouds moved in overnight preventing the temperatures from dropping. Because of this, the fog was unable to develop. Temperatures bottomed in the mid and upper 30s. We’ll warm steadily under the layer of clouds, with highs reaching the upper 40s today.

Monday is warmer too, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s and lower 50s area-wide. We are monitoring Tuesday’s forecast closely due to the rain timing and the potential for thunderstorms as several fronts move in. The severe potential for Tuesday is focused on Arkansas and Louisiana. Our lack of instability will prevent thunderstorms from reaching severe limits. What you can expect is rain and rumbles of thunder as the cold front moves in late Tuesday. If anything changes we will alert you.

Depending on the arrival of the cold air after Tuesday’s rain, there is low confidence in the temperature forecast for Wednesday. At this point, the cold air does not look to arrive until late Wednesday, giving the opportunity for temps to reach the 50s. However, if the cold air arrives earlier, then the afternoon on Wednesday will be very cold.

