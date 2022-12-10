Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening, Dec. 9 and died.

Police say the incident took place at the intersection of Buckley Road and Lemay Ferry Road around 6:14 p.m. Responding officers found the woman when they arrived on scene and transported her to an area hospital for life-saving treatment. She later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Buckley Road at the Lemay Ferry Road intersection when the woman crossed onto the roadway and was hit. She has not been identified by authorities as of this time.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

