Wash U nasal COVID vaccine to be used in India

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A COVID-19 vaccine developed at Washington University is being approved for emergency use in India.

The vaccine comes in the form of a nasal spray, differing it from the other Covid vaccines. It will be for people who have already received two doses of other Covid vaccines.

One advantage of the nasal vaccine, experts say, is that it triggers an immune response in the nose and upper airway, right where the virus enters the body.

It can also be quickly and easily modified to match emerging variants.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buildings are peppered throughout St. Louis City
Homeowners seeing results as STL city crews board up hundreds of dangerous properties
Missourian Lucy Sheppard was first diagnosed with lung cancer nearly five years ago after...
Lung cancer patient, oncologist stress importance of early detection to save lives
A police investigation in East St. Louis on Kingshighway near I-64
Large police presence near IL-64 and Bunkum Road in Metro East
Missourian Lucy Sheppard was first diagnosed with lung cancer nearly five years ago after...
Lung cancer patient, oncologist stress importance of early detection to save lives