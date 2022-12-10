Wash U nasal COVID vaccine to be used in India

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A COVID-19 vaccine developed at Washington University is being approved for emergency use in India.

The vaccine comes in the form of a nasal spray, differing it from the other Covid vaccines. It will be for people who have already received two doses of other Covid vaccines.

One advantage of the nasal vaccine, experts say, is that it triggers an immune response in the nose and upper airway, right where the virus enters the body.

It can also be quickly and easily modified to match emerging variants.

