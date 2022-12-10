Scattered showers today, heaviest rain south

First Alert Weather:

Areas around St. Louis and south will see rainfall this morning

Higher rainfall accumulations found south

Rain becomes scattered by afternoon

We do have a rain chance today with a few light showers possible in the morning and then a few isolated showers in the afternoon. However, the steadier rain and thus more rainfall will hit south of St. Louis. Areas north will get little to no rain and areas south of St. Louis will get the bulk of the rainfall. So, for the St. Louis metro this is not a washout rain, but a few light showers may dampen part of your Saturday.

Saturday evening through Sunday we are dry and clear. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a good day for raking leaves or walking the dog.

A storm system Tuesday-Tuesday night is the next round of rain and will come with some thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong, especially south of St. Louis.

