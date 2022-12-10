Fog Early Sunday Morning

First Alert Weather:

Drizzle ending and Clearing tonight

Patchy dense fog early Sunday

Low 34°, but watch the colder bridges for any slick spots if fog is thick enough

Any drizzle ends this evening and the clouds start clearing out tonight. Patchy dense fog is possible early Sunday morning. Lows are expected above freezing, but let’s keep an eye on the bridges which can be colder for any slick spots if the fog is thick enough and the temperature is cold enough.

Our next chance for rain is Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the area. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. What we’ll be watching for is if enough storm fuel can build this far North to produce strong storms. This seems like a low chance at this point for St. Louis as the stronger storms are more likely to be in Southern Missouri and Arkansas. It’s something we’ll continue to keep you updated on as we get into next week.

