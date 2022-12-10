Drizzle, Light Rain Today
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Drizzle and light rain today
- Dry this evening and tonight
- Dry and sunshine Sunday
Cloudy with drizzle and light rain in spots today. Any rainfall will be very light to barely measurable, but enough to make things damp. Then it dries out this evening and we’ll have a dry Sunday.
Our next chance for rain is Tuesday night through early Wednesday as a cold front moves in. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. What we’ll be watching for is if energy can build in the atmosphere, if it does, then we will be looking at a few stronger storms. Right now, the potential for this is low.
