Drizzle, Light Rain Today

The heaviest rain will fall south of St. Louis county as bands move out of southwest Missouri.
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Drizzle and light rain today
  • Dry this evening and tonight
  • Dry and sunshine Sunday

Cloudy with drizzle and light rain in spots today. Any rainfall will be very light to barely measurable, but enough to make things damp. Then it dries out this evening and we’ll have a dry Sunday.

Our next chance for rain is Tuesday night through early Wednesday as a cold front moves in. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. What we’ll be watching for is if energy can build in the atmosphere, if it does, then we will be looking at a few stronger storms. Right now, the potential for this is low.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day forecast
Light Rain Saturday, More Rain South
Light Rain Saturday, More Rain South
Light Rain Saturday, More Rain South
A mix of clouds and sun this afternoon with highs in the 50s.
AM Rain Ending/Some Sun Today
It will remain damp with cloudy skies, drizzle and possible some spotty light rain right...
Drizzle & Spotty Light Rain Tonight