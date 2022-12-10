Drizzle, Light Rain Today

First Alert Weather:

Drizzle and light rain today

Dry this evening and tonight

Dry and sunshine Sunday

Cloudy with drizzle and light rain in spots today. Any rainfall will be very light to barely measurable, but enough to make things damp. Then it dries out this evening and we’ll have a dry Sunday.

Our next chance for rain is Tuesday night through early Wednesday as a cold front moves in. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. What we’ll be watching for is if energy can build in the atmosphere, if it does, then we will be looking at a few stronger storms. Right now, the potential for this is low.

