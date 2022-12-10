1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that it involved two men. One was shot in the leg and survived. The other was shot in the neck and has been declared deceased.

A homicide unit was requested. News 4 will update the story when new information is received.

