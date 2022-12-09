Wentzville Police Department does special holiday patrols; News 4 rides along to show what you need to watch out for

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) -- The Wentzville Police Department is doing holiday patrolling along Wentzville Parkway, an area filled with stores and near two major highways.

Wentzville Police Officer Austin Brock is one of the many spending some of his shifts cruising through parking lots.

“Kinda looking through the parking lot, looking for anybody who may be ducking behind cars or acting in a manner where they’re looking through windows,” Officer Brock says. “Maybe they’re out of place, not your average shopper going in and out.”

The department has been doing holiday patrols for more than a decade. Officers rotate through the holiday patrolling, allowing a fresh set of eyes to watch the stores and parking lots.

“Every day, holiday patrol officers end up with crimes in progress or delayed reports and we are closing those cases and we’re making physical arrests on a lot of these guys,” Officer Brock says.

While officers are looking for people committing crimes, they also have tips for shoppers to prevent themselves from becoming part of the problem.

Officers are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings, which includes staying off their phones, not using headphones and keeping their purchases or valuables in the trunk and out of sight.

“People buy multiple gifts,” Officer Brock says. “You never go out holiday shopping and just go to one store or buy one item. Most of the time, you’re loading up your car with as much as you can get on your list in one trip so you can have all your holiday shopping in your car and be in another store away from your vehicle.”

A couple of times an hour, those Wentzville officers also go inside the stores to do foot patrols.

“We’re looking to see if there’s anything out of place,” Officer Brock says. “If somebody is maybe trying to dip behind an aisle to try to get away from you. For the most part, people who are just in here shopping are happy to see you and they want to acknowledge you.”

Wentzville PD says just making their presence known is making a difference. And if you see something, say something.

“With the crossroads of the nation being in Wentzville, we have Highway 61 and we have I-70, we have easy access going north, south, east and west,” Officer Brock says. “People are coming in from all over, coming in to shop and coming in to do crimes. We have to stay proactive in stopping it.”

Wentzville police say the patrolling won’t end when Christmas hits. It will continue through the rest of the year.

