St. Charles County gets 2 new EMS stations

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Ambulance District has answered around 50,000 emergency calls this year. That’s a 50 percent increase compared to a decade ago.

The agency is opening two new EMS stations this week, one in Harvester and the other in St. Peters. Each will cut down on response times in one of the county’s busiest areas.

The cost to build the two facilities is just shy of $6 million. The money comes from 2018 voter-approved bonds.

