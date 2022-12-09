Metro area flu and COVID cases create longer wait times for ERs, Urgent Cares

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Respiratory illnesses including the flu, COVID, and RSV are not just collectively increasing the number of sick cases across the St. Louis region, but now they are also impacting how long patients could be waiting for emergency care.

“We’re seeing about a 39 percent positivity rate in the patients that we test for influenza, we’re seeing about a 14 percent positivity rate in the patients that we test for COVID,” said Mike Jelinek, a Physician Assistant with Total Access Urgent Care in Florissant.

News 4 was inside the urgent care location in Florissant as patients were told wait times for service could be several hours long.

“It’s not uncommon to wait for one to two hours, sometimes more,” said Jelinek.

Jelinek says they are seeing more cases of the flu compared to last year. He says the rise in cases combined with an existing shortage of healthcare workers will continue to impact how long people wait for care, especially as more people gather for the holidays.

“We’re doing the best we can to see as many patients as we possibly can with the staffing that we do have,” said Jelinek.

However, the wait is reaching even higher numbers at area hospitals like Barnes Jewish.

“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen people die from COVID and from influenza and more from influenza than COVID,” said Dr. Robert Poirier.

Poirier is an emergency medicine physician at Washington University and the clinical director of the Barnes Jewish emergency department.

“On average, if you’re coming in and you can be discharged from the emergency department, you’re going to wait six hours or more often,” said Poirier. “That’s to go through everything, the waiting time and to get treated and to be discharged. If you’re being admitted, we’re seeing anywhere from 9 to 12 hours on average stays.”

Poirier says their emergency department is prioritizing the more critically ill or injured first.

“We use a triage process. The [sicker] you are, the faster we see you. If your vitals are stable and you have less symptoms, you’re going to wait longer,” he said. “Now, some people get sicker during the several-hour wait to be seen, so your priority in the line may change.”

Both hospitals and Total Access Urgent Care clinics say to treat your respiratory illness at home if you have minor symptoms. Or, if you have a more major illness or existing comorbidities, you should try and seek medical help as early in the day as possible.

