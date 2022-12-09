Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

Nahuel Molina celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring against the Netherlands in Qatar.
Nahuel Molina celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring against the Netherlands in Qatar.(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) and...
Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2
News 4 learned that Dan McLaughlin has been taken off three upcoming SLU basketball broadcasts...
McLaughlin taken off upcoming SLU broadcasts after DWI arrest
St. Louis Battlehawks Uniform
St. Louis Battlehawks uniform revealed
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a two-un home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the...
Reports: Cardinals sign catcher Willson Contreras to five-year deal