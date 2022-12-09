Mayor Jones announces formation of reparation commission and what it means for St. Louis’ black community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A promise made on the campaign trail is now coming to fruition. Mayor Tishaura Jones went to bat for the black community more than a year ago while running for mayor, and Thursday morning, she stands by that. In an executive order, the mayor announced the formation of the city’s first reparations commission. It’s a step forward, Jones said, could help improve the lives of the entire community.

At the turn of the 20th century, St. Louis City was thriving. It’s the 1950′s where historians point to change, as middle-class families moved to the suburbs, leaving poor families in the city. Many of those families were black, forcing a colorful divide, we now know as Delmar Boulevard.

“There were some conditions in the past that are still, today, impacting those people ability to live the American dream,” Adolphus Pruitt said.

Pruitt’s the city’s NAACP president. Born and raised in St. Louis, Pruitt said he’s seen the “Delmar Divide” his whole life. Pleasantly surprised at the mayor’s announcement, Pruitt said he’s hopeful a reparations commission could change this.

“Providing the means to have some real discussions about how to get rid of the visages of racial injustice and things of that nature. What are they? And if they still exist, how do we eliminate them, period,” Pruitt added.

The mayor’s proposal creates at least a nine person board made up of city residents of all backgrounds. Anyone is able to apply. The board is set to include civil rights advocates, attorneys, clergy, academics, public health, youth and community members.

“Reparations is not a one-size-fits-all. There are many different iterations it can take and this commission will just be providing possible avenues the city and Board of Alderman can look at,” Vernon Mitchell, Jr. said.

Mitchell, Jr. is the city’s chief equity and inclusion officer. He said there’s no funding set aside at the moment for the committee. He said Rams Settlement and federal COVID dollars are off the table. Some in the black community said, it’s not the money that’s wanted.

“I think my very first impetus would be addressing the deficit in education. I think that our deficit in education is the leading cause to all of our socioeconomic issues, poverty, crime,” Pruitt explained.

Socioeconomic issues that stretch beyond the city and Pruitt said it’s something he’d like to see county leaders dive into also.

We reached out to county officials for comment on this.

