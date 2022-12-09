Light Rain Saturday, More Rain South

First Alert Weather:

A few light showers may clip the St. Louis metro Saturday morning to afternoon

Expect steadier rain and more rain south of the St. Louis metro Saturday morning

Sunday is dry with sunshine

We do have a rain chance Saturday with a few light showers possible in the morning and then a few isolated showers in the afternoon. However, the steadier rain and thus more rainfall will hit south of St. Louis. Areas north will get little to no rain and areas south of St. Louis will get the bulk of the rainfall. So, for the St. Louis metro this is not a wash out rain, but a few light showers may dampen part of your Saturday.

Saturday evening through Sunday we are dry and clearing. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a good day for raking leaves or walking the dog.

A storm system Tuesday-Tuesday night is the next round of rain and will come with some thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong, especially south of St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.