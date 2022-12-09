ISP looking for car from deadly November hit-and-run

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in late November.

A 42-year-old Arnold, Missouri, man died after a crash on Illinois Route 157 at Church Lane in East St. Louis just before 4 a.m. on November 27. Police are looking for the other vehicle involved, a silver Chevy Cruze that has front end and driver’s side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.