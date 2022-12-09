Hazelwood School District to test Central High School football field for radioactive contamination

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hazelwood School District emails show the district is hiring a company to test a high school football field in the district for radioactive waste.

The Jana Parent Teacher Association filed a Sunshine request showing where the district tested and will test.

The district paid SCI Engineering, a local company, $59,000 to test at Jana Elementary and will pay the company $13,000 to test Hazelwood Central High School’s football field. Documents show the district had the company test the district’s Family Outreach Center in August. According to the school district, those tests showed the building is safe.

School district officials told News 4 a former employee told the district Jana Elementary soil may have been used to level Central’s field more than 25 years ago.

The SCI Engineering test came after the Army Corps of Engineering did testing this year as well as an independent group, Boston Chemical Data Corp. SCI Engineering’s test stated the radioactive levels in Jana Elementary were safe, as did the Army Corps’ test. Boston Chemical Data Corp’s test stated the levels were unsafe.

“Hazelwood school district is being completely put out of important dollars there should be put towards education,” Jana PTA President Ashley Bernaugh told News 4. “We really don’t want outside contractors or local contractors just making dollars off of our terrible situation. It continues to be heartbreaking to know that there’s such a wide spread of potential contamination. Students that went to Jana absolutely go to Central High.”

SCI Engineering told News 4 after the company gets the green light to test Central’s football field, it’ll take at least 10 days for results to return.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent News 4 the following statement:

“The USACE Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program was not aware that the Hazelwood School District contracted an independent engineering firm to test the HSD Central High School football field and had not received any requests to conduct testing at the school. While USACE has no knowledge of soils being moved from Jana Elementary to Central High School, preliminary results from extensive USACE testing of the soils at Jana Elementary do not indicate the presence of radiological contamination above background levels, outside of an area indicating low-level radioactive contamination on a densely wooded bank of Coldwater Creek. This area is just inside the edge of the school property and not easily accessible. We certainly understand community concerns about the safety and welfare of its children; It is one of our foremost priorities to provide this community in which we live and work with accurate, reliable and scientifically-sound data with which to make informed and educated decisions.”

There’s no timetable on when the district will have SCI Engineering test the football field.

