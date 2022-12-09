Crews respond to heavy fire in north St. Louis
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters with the St. Louis Fire Department responded to a heavy fire at the intersection of DeSoto Avenue and West Florissant Avenue Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at a vacant two-story brick building. It extended through the roof and required two aerial waterways and a 2-1/2 hand line working.
The cause of the fire is still unknow at this time.
