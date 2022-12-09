Charges allege St. Francois County man murdered father

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old David Leroy Fischbeck Jr. Thursday with the murder of his father.

The St. Francois Sheriff said in a press release that charges allege Fischbeck killed his father, David L. Fischbeck Sr., at the family’s home in Farmington on Wednesday, December 7. The release did not say how the father was murdered.

Fischbeck Jr. is currently being held without bond. The official charges against him are first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

No other information was released.

