Teen shot in chest near Jet Banks Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in North St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. near Webster and Brantner, next to Jet Banks Park. Police say a 15-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. There are no further details at this time.

