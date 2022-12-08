St. Louis woman sentenced in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Wednesday to probation in the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend.

According to a release, Erricka Brown, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of armed criminal action and first degree involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 killing of 32-year-old Kevin Gordon. Brown admitted to killing Gordon at a home in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the city’s Gravois Park neighborhood on Oct. 10, 2018.

In 2019, Brown was indicted on charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said in court documents that Brown stabbed Gordon in the heart and lungs with a knife during an argument.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Circuit Attorney’s Office filed amended charges in exchange for her guilty pleas. Her case had been set for trial the week before Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser.

Brown received an eight-year prison term for involuntary manslaughter and a three-year term for armed criminal action. The judge suspended both of those sentences and placed Brown on probation for five years. Brown received three years of credit for jail time served.

If Brown violates probation, she could go to prison for up to eight years.

