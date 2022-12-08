St. Louis CITY SC introduces new pet jersey

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC and founding partner Purina have introduced an official pet jersey.

The announcement came from the club’s Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Introducing the official CITY x @Purina Pet Jersey. We’re bringing people and pets together in style. Get yours today at CITY Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/loU61HmX68 — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) December 8, 2022

The pet jersey is available for purchase at CITY Pavilion, the club’s team store, located across the street from CITYPARK.

St. Louis CITY SC unveils new pet jersey. (St. Louis CITY SC)

