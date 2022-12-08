St. Louis CITY SC introduces new pet jersey

St. Louis CITY SC unveils new pet jersey.
St. Louis CITY SC unveils new pet jersey.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC and founding partner Purina have introduced an official pet jersey.

The announcement came from the club’s Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The pet jersey is available for purchase at CITY Pavilion, the club’s team store, located across the street from CITYPARK.

