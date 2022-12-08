St. Louis CITY SC introduces new pet jersey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC and founding partner Purina have introduced an official pet jersey.
The announcement came from the club’s Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Introducing the official CITY x @Purina Pet Jersey. We’re bringing people and pets together in style. Get yours today at CITY Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/loU61HmX68— St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) December 8, 2022
The pet jersey is available for purchase at CITY Pavilion, the club’s team store, located across the street from CITYPARK.
