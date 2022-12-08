Officer shoots, kills man with ‘edged weapon’ in Maryland Heights, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department said one of its officers shot and killed a man outside Dave and Buster’s in Maryland Heights Wednesday. Police said the man pulled out an “edged weapon” and charged at the officers responding to the location.

Sgt. Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department said in a media briefing that officers were searching the area for the man just after 4 p.m., along with officers from the Maryland Heights Police Department. She said he was wanted in several jurisdictions for criminal incidents but did not specify Wednesday evening what those incidents were.

Officers approached the man as he was leaving Dave and Buster’s on Riverport Drive. The man refused to comply with officers’ commands, Panus said. Then, she continued, he pulled out an “edged weapon” and charged at officers. A 46-year-old officer with 14 years of police experience shot the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man was 48 years old. His name has not been released.

Maryland Heights police said there were not many people in the area when the incident happened. Panus said anyone who witnessed the situation is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department.

Officer-involved shooting in Maryland Heights, MO. https://t.co/O6HGdftZLr — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.