North City mother of shooting victim demands more community resources to keep teens out of violence

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The past four days have been gut-wrenching for Trena Hicks since she found out her teenage son was the victim of a shooting in North City.

“I don’t know how to feel. My son was a good kid,” said Hicks.

She says her son, 14-year-old Jacob Ashford, was shot and killed outside a family friend’s home in the Kingsway West neighborhood. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue.

“He was like my buddy, like me and that dude did everything together,” said Hicks. “He loved to crack jokes. He was just a smart inquisitive kid. He can hold a conversation with you as if he was an adult.”

Jacob was a bubbly kid who loved Michael Jackson and dancing, but Hicks tells News 4 she knows her son tended to get involved with friends who got into a little more trouble with issues like car thefts.

“I feel like, you know, I just left him unattended with people I thought would make sure he was okay because he grew up with these people,” said Hicks.

“I can’t tell you what it feels like, but I can tell you this, it hurt. That was a devastating phone call,” said Johnnie Nickels, Jacob’s stepfather.

During Wednesday’s city crime update, police said they have arrested one man, 49-year-old Louzell Davis, in connection to Jacob’s death.

Hicks says he is a family member of the other teen who was killed over the weekend, 14-year-old Lamarion Davis, who was shot dead December 3 at 1:30 a.m. off North 10th Street. It was less than 24 hours before Jacob’s death. Jacob and Lamarion were friends, according to Hicks, and she believes her son was killed in retaliation for the other teen’s death.

“I’m just trying to wrap my head around all of this because my little baby, my little sweet, goofy, intelligent, smart, dancing child is no longer here with us,” she said.

There have been 32 homicide victims 19 or younger in the St. Louis City area this year. With attention now on who will take over as the city’s next police chief and what they will do to protect children from gun violence, parents like Hicks want to see more done in terms of strengthening and or enforcing existing deterrents like the city’s curfew.

“I feel like if you’re a high school child, or a youngster or however, you [have] no business to be out past a certain…at least 12:00,” she said. “Everybody needs to be in the house getting ready for bed for school in the morning. Because at some point, this is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s been going on but this is just the tip. It’s getting ridiculous.”

Also, she wants to see more resources across the city where children can safely come together.

“They need to put some churches, some structure back out here. They need some community centers back out here. These kids got too much idle time. All they do, they’re on their phones all day,” said Hicks. “They on the internet, they’re pulling up, dropping locations. It’s so much that can be done to keep at peace.”

Hicks and her family have a GoFundMe to help her family with funeral expenses for Jacob.

“We just got to start making the parents more accountable, like we have to be more accountable for where our kids are at, what our kids are doing. Set up more programs to help keep them after school,” said Hicks.

Police are still investigating both of the teens’ homicides from over the weekend and are looking to gather more information on the shooting that killed Lamarion Davis. They are urging people to contact the city’s homicide department and or the local area CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

