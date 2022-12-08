New motion argues Kim Gardner concealed evidence in Lamar Johnson Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A newly filed motion in the Lamar Johnson case accuses attorney Kim Gardner of intentionally hiding evidence that looks bad while proclaiming Johnson’s innocence.

Lamar Johnson is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.

The filing by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office states there is gunshot residue on a jacket seized from Lamar Johnson’s car the day he was arrested.

It calls for a judge to delay the hearing and sanction Gardner.

This information recently came to light due to recent testing at The Kansas City Crime Laboratory. No DNA was discovered on the jacket but the filing claims the Circuit Attorney did not reveal what was known concerning gunshot residue.

Kim Gardner’s office sent News 4 the following statement.

“It is unconscionable that the Attorney General would twist the facts to suit his personal agenda. This is not the first time this office has used the justice system to play politics. The Office of the Circuit Attorney at no point intentionally concealed evidence.”

Lamar Johnson’s private legal team, which includes the Midwest Innocence project, sent the following statement.

“Overwhelming evidence proves Lamar Johnson is innocent. The Attorney General’s latest distraction doesn’t change that, and we look forward to presenting that evidence on Monday,” said attorney Lindsay Runnels with the Morgan Pilate law firm.

Case history

Johnson was largely convicted on eyewitness testimony, despite the gunman wearing a full ski mask in the dark.

Johnson’s lawyers point out the eyewitness was paid $4,000.

The eyewitness also admits in a letter that he was pressured and coerced by police and prosecutors.

Johnson’s legal team argues the real killer escaped punishment and the family of the murder victim, Marcus Boyd, never received true justice.

Legal motions reveal two other men publicly acknowledge their role in the murder and clear Lamar Johnson.

Johnson has remained hopeful he will be freed despite losing court battles which were about legal procedure and not the merits of his case.

“I have to believe God has another plan for me. He’s got to have a different purpose than for me to die here. And I believe eventually the right thing will be done. I have to believe that,” Lamar Johnson said back in 2019.

