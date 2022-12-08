New CSB safety video highlights 2017 St. Louis explosion

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A deadly boiler explosion in Soulard more than five years ago is now the focus of a new safety video.

A corroded pressure vessel at Loy-Lange Box Company failed in 2017, causing it to explode more than 500 feet into the air. It crashed through the roof of a neighboring building. Four people died in the incident.

The new safety video released by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board includes an animation of the sequence of events leading up to the explosion. The video highlights the warnings that were ignored, and ways to prevent it from happening again.

