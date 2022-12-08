Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City.

The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.

The mayor’s office says the commission will “explore the history of race-based harms in the city; reveal the present-day manifestations of that history; and, ultimately, propose a method and potential funding resources for directly repairing the harms that have been inflicted.”

