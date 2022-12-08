Glen Carbon man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Glen Carbon, Ill. was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child Wednesday evening, Dec. 7.

According to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, a jury convicted Jesse Chartrand, 43, of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Authorities say Chartrand committed sexual acts with the child between Aug. 17, 2019, and July 30, 2020.

“Crimes against children are the worst.” Haine said. “We continue to pray for the healing of the victim, who testified bravely in this case. We also thank the dedicated work of police, prosecutors and the staff at the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. Thanks to their tremendous work, this predator was convicted and is facing a long prison sentence.”

According to a release, Glen Carbon Police interviewed Chartrand and he claimed to have “suffered delusions.” He asked jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity. Assistant State’s Attorney Emily Bell played for jurors a video recording of Chartrand’s police interview, arguing that Chartrand was trying to “excuse his behavior.”

“He was legally sane,” Bell said in her closing argument. “He is responsible for what he did.”

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is the more serious of the charges, is a class X felony and carries a sentence of six to 60 years in prison. Sentencing will be scheduled later.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and returned the verdicts Wednesday evening.

