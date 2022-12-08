Former prison guard indicted on civil rights, child pornography charges

By Joshua Robinson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former prison guard at a Missouri prison was indicted Wednesday on a civil rights charge and child pornography.

The indictment says on Oct. 28, 2021, Carl Hart, 36, denied an inmate’s right to be free from unreasonable force by assaulting him. He also possessed child pornography between April 21, 2018, and June 29, 2022, according to the indictment.

Hart was indicted on a civil rights charge and two counts of possession of child pornography. He is also facing three child pornography charges.

