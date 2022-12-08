Drizzle & Spotty Light Rain Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Drizzle and spotty light rain tonight

Dry and warmer tomorrow afternoon

Another shot for light rain Saturday

It will remain damp with cloudy skies, drizzle and possible some spotty light rain right through tonight. By daybreak any spots of light rain will move east and we’ll begin to dry things out for our Friday afternoon which will be warmer.

But another shot of rain arrives Saturday morning to afternoon. How far north it travels is still in question, so expect more rain south and less rain north. The St. Louis metro should get clipped by some of this light rain Saturday morning. By afternoon a few isolated light showers could redevelop, but any widespread rain will have moved on. It will be dry for Sunday though.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.