Wrong-way driver dies in Madison County head-on crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wood River man was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County Tuesday night.

Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Alexander Maguire was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a 2017 Hyundai head-on. Maguire died on the scene from his injuries. He was 22 years old.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other information was released about the crash.

