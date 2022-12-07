St. Louis Battlehawks uniform revealed

St. Louis Battlehawks Uniform
St. Louis Battlehawks Uniform(XFL)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks uniform has been revealed!

The XFL announced Wednesday that they have selected Under Armour as their Official Uniform Partner.

“Each jersey features a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” mantra – a personal message from ownership to players, which is sublimated on the interior collars of all team uniforms,” the league wrote in a press release. “Additional design details include embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline, UA’s ArmourGrid nameplates with twill lettering, and all uniforms will be branded with XFL, Under Armour, and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches.”

Anthony Becht will coach the hometown team when the team takes the field in February 2023.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a two-un home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the...
Reports: Cardinals sign catcher Willson Contreras to five-year deal
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras watches his triple against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Ranking the candidates in the Cardinals’ pursuit of a new catcher
New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider, second from right, celebrates after scoring in...
Rangers score 3 in third period to rally past Blues 6-4
Sunday’s clinic wrapped up a full weekend of basketball that included a high school showcase...
Former NBA star Darius Miles hosts basketball clinic