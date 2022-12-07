Rain On The Way Overnight & Thursday Morning

First Alert Weather:

Widespread rain for the Thursday Morning Drive

A Few Spotty Showers Still Possible Thursday afternoon-evening

A Few showers possible Saturday too

First Alert heads up that our Thursday morning commute will be wet and slower than normal. We expect widespread rainfall in the morning to about Noon. While the bulk of the up to 0.5″ of rainfall is from the steady rain in the morning, a few brief and light showers may redevelop in the afternoon to evening.

Friday is a dry and slightly warmer day, a nice way to end the work week. But the latest models are showing a chance of rain farther north on Saturday, clipping the St. Louis Metro with some light rain and steadier rain south.

Then we’re watching a robust system next Tuesday and Tuesday night. It’s too far out to know the detailed timing, but there is potential for thunderstorms and perhaps strong storms if the timing and ingredients come together this far north.

