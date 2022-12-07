Police: Woman tackled by St. Louis school officials after firing gun during dismissal

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was tackled by St. Louis school officials after allegedly shooting at three girls during dismissal Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis police said the 20-year-old woman confronted three girls, ages 14, 16 and 17, during school dismissal in the 300 block of N. 15th Street around 3:30 p.m. regarding prior personal matters. During the confrontation, the woman allegedly shot at the victims.

None of the victims were injured by the gunfire. The suspect suffered a graze wound to her hand when her gun discharged as she was being tackled by school officials, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and then taken into police custody.

According to St. Louis police, two other people who were with the suspect at the time ran off.

